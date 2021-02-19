String of sub-freezing days ends the weekend, with warm temperatures to follow

ST. LOUIS – We have rounded the bend of this brutal stretch of winter weather and Friday will be pretty nice, albeit still well below normal.
Expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures near 10 Friday morning, but it will warm into the upper 20s Friday afternoon. Friday night will be cold with a low in the teens.
Saturday, expect a mix of clouds and sun as we finally jump above freezing with a high in the mid-30s. Sunday will bring clouds and some afternoon rain showers, possibly mixing briefly with a few wet snowflakes. High temperatures Sunday will be in the upper 30s.
Early next week, we get a much-deserved warmup with highs in the 50s by Tuesday.