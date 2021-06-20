Strong storm chances return Sunday night along with a cold front

ST. LOUIS – A cold front will come through Sunday night bringing relief from the heat but it’ll also bring another round of rain and storms.

Strong to severe storms will be possible along the front beginning this evening across northeast Missouri and west central Illinois. The storms will drop southeast into the area by late evening. The severe threat for the northern counties in the FOX 2 viewing area is higher than for the metro. Strong storms could produce damaging wind gusts, large hail, and an isolated tornado.

The storms should gradually weaken as they move southeast. The severe threat for St. Louis is limited, but storms could produce gusty winds and some hail.

Rain and some storms are likely for Monday and temperatures will be much cooler. Monday morning temperatures will start off in the 70s and then fall through the morning into the upper 60s by midday and the mid 60s by the afternoon.

Sunshine and highs near 80 for Tuesday.