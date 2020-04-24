Breaking News
Strong storms may be in this evening’s forecast

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A few strong to severe thunderstorms now firing over central Missouri. They may add to some possible severe weather this evening. A few showers are already approaching our far western counties. The rain may hit the St. Louis area around 6:00 pm.

Rain and some rumbles of thunder continue overnight into Saturday and lows in the 50s. Saturday will be soggy, especially through the morning. But scattered showers will continue through the afternoon before gradually ending. High temps on Saturday around 60. Total rain amounts 1″ to 2″.

A much better on Sunday. Some sunshine returns and highs in the mid 60s.

