ST. LOUIS – An active weather patten is taking shape for the next few days.

Warm and windy conditions for Sunday as a warm front lifts north across the region and a cold front approaches from the northwest.

This cold front will be the focus for strong to severe storms beginning Sunday evening. Hail is the primary concern with a few strong to damaging wind gusts to around 60 mph also possible.

Storms will continue into Monday as the cold front moves across the region. The severe threat on Monday will shift to southeast Missouri and southern Illinois where instability will be higher.

For the metro area on Monday, scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder will continue behind the cold front. This activity will taper off through the afternoon and evening.

Most of the viewing area gets a break for Monday night and Tuesday day.

The next threat of severe weather returns to central and northeast Missouri late Tuesday night and continues across the entire area on Wednesday as a stronger cold front moves through. There is still some uncertainty as to the timing of the front and therefore the timing of the potential for severe weather.