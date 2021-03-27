Strong storms possible Saturday evening

ST. LOUIS – Much of Saturday will be beautiful with sunshine and temperatures 15 to 20 degrees above normal. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
A cold front will move into the region Saturday afternoon. As the cold front moves into unstable air, storms will develop along it. The timing for this is late afternoon through the evening.
Strong to damaging wind gusts along with some hail are the main concerns. However, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
These storms should move out by late evening and then skies will gradually clear through Sunday morning.
On Sunday, despite sunshine, breezy northwesterly winds will bring in cooler air. Expect highs in the upper 50s Sunday afternoon.