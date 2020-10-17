Strong winds, dangerous fire weather Saturday followed by much needed rain chances Sunday

ST. LOUIS – We have a big pattern shift and roller coaster temperatures over the course of the weekend.

Dangerous fire weather conditions for Saturday due to the combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation. Southerly winds will be sustained at 20 to 25 mph for St. Louis with gusts upwards of 35 mph. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph in central and northeastern Missouri. A Red Flag Warning is in place because any fires could quickly grow out of control.

These southerly winds mean warmer temperatures Saturday afternoon with highs climbing to the low 70s. This warm up is short lived because another cold front is on the way, which will even bring some much-needed rain to the region.

That cold front moves across the area Sunday morning. This means clouds return and high temperatures only reach about 60 degrees. Rain showers will build in from the west during the afternoon and evening hours. The chance for showers continues Sunday night into Monday.

A few rounds of rain will be possible Sunday through Wednesday and temperatures will remain cool with daily highs in the 50s and 60s.