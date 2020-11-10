Student in custody for bringing unloaded gun to Holt High School

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A Holt High School student had an unloaded handgun and a magazine with one round of ammunition in his backpack Tuesday morning.

Wentzville School District said in a Facebook post that they wanted to make their parents and community aware of the situation.

Administrators were first alerted to the situation when a student told a staff member that another student “may have a weapon in their vehicle.”

The school district said the student, the weapon and the ammunition are all in police custody.

The school day will continue. They said they believe there is nothing that indicates there was an immediate threat to the school.

“Safety is always our number one concern and we are grateful to the student who notified staff: they did exactly what we ask of students – if you see something or hear something that is a concern, say something,” Wentzville School District said.