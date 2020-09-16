Student shot at Western Illinois University, shooter still at large

MACOMB, Ill. – Western Illinois University has canceled classes Wednesday after an overnight shooting in Thompson hall.

According to university officials, a male resident shot by his roommate in Thompson Hall Tuesday night after a dispute.

The shooter has been identified as 18-year-old Kavion Poplous, who is a freshman at the university. He has not been arrested and is considered armed and dangerous police said.

Suspect Freshman Kavion Poplous, 18

“There were no other injuries. The student was taken by ambulance to our local hospital, ” WIU spokesperson Darcie Shinberger said in a press release.

The extent of the victim’s injuries were not immediately known.

University officials said there is not an active shooter threat on campus and there have been no other incidents reported.

Residents of Thompson Hall have been relocated and all in-person and online classes have been canceled Wednesday, the university said.