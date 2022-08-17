ST. LOUIS – Millions of student loan borrowers wait to learn if their payments will resume.

The Federal Student Loan pause is set to expire on August 31. It’s been in place since the pandemic started in March 2020.

President Joe Biden has not said if he plans to extend it, the White House said an extension is still being considered and a decision could come by the end of the month.

The payments of federal students have been extended six times – twice by former President Trump and four times by President Biden.