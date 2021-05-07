Students learn important lessons about traffic stops in St. Louis County before real-life situations turn tragic

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo–Do your teenage kids know how to handle a traffic stop if they are pulled over by the police?

They can now learn firsthand from officers and the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office

We met Trinity Catholic High School students taking part in a police scenario learning what it’s like to be the officer in a traffic stop after someone ran a stop sign. Toys guns are used and it appears humorous to everyone involved, but in real-life it could have been tragic.

The class was created by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. In the training Normandy, Ferguson and St. Louis County police took part.

Wesley Bell, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney, watched. “It’s one of those outreach initiatives that so important to bring law enforcement and the community together.’

In another scenario, two students pull over a speeder, a crowd gathered and interrupted the police doing their job.

Police Captain Clay Farmer is in charge of Community Engagement for the Prosecuting Attorney. “We just believe knowledge is power no matter what the topic is so if you know your rights the do’s and don’ts the probability of something bad happening is lessened,” he said.

He, himself, once made a stop and it quickly turned violent, but he was not hurt. Farmer described the situation, “I got ready to exit the car and he leaned out and he started shooting.”

They’re trying to build understanding between the cops and drivers, what the situation is like for both sides.

For fun, an officer challenged a student to a race, the young man won, but in this class, everyone was a winner after learning more about traffic stops.

Myle Norwood, a student, said, “Just be polite act normal no need to be disrespectful act like a normal human being they got lives too.” His fellow senior, Malcolm Harvey said, it “Gives you a better understanding of police the police perspective and how to react in that situation.”

If you’d like to learn more about the program, contact Captain Farmer at Cfarmer2@stlouisco.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News