Students learn important lessons about traffic stops in St. Louis County before real-life situations turn tragic

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo–Do your teenage kids know how to handle a traffic stop if they are pulled over by the police?

They can now learn firsthand from officers and the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office

We met Trinity Catholic High School students taking part in a police scenario learning what it’s like to be the officer in a traffic stop after someone ran a stop sign. Toys guns are used and it appears humorous to everyone involved, but in real-life it could have been tragic.

The class was created by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. In the training Normandy, Ferguson and St. Louis County police took part.

Wesley Bell, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney, watched. “It’s one of those outreach initiatives that so important to bring law enforcement and the community together.’

We had a great time with students from Trinity High, teaching them their rights & building bridges with law enforcmt. Thx Chief Armstrong & @CityFerguson for hosting. Also, @MizzouFootball recruit Tyler Hibbler was in attendance–got to meet a future tiger!🐯@CoachDrinkwitz pic.twitter.com/vZcBJuYyBn — Wesley Bell (@WesleyBell4STL) May 7, 2021

In another scenario, two students pull over a speeder, a crowd gathered and interrupted the police doing their job.

Police Captain Clay Farmer is in charge of Community Engagement for the Prosecuting Attorney. “We just believe knowledge is power no matter what the topic is so if you know your rights the do’s and don’ts the probability of something bad happening is lessened,” he said.

He, himself, once made a stop and it quickly turned violent, but he was not hurt. Farmer described the situation, “I got ready to exit the car and he leaned out and he started shooting.”

They’re trying to build understanding between the cops and drivers, what the situation is like for both sides.

For fun, an officer challenged a student to a race, the young man won, but in this class, everyone was a winner after learning more about traffic stops.

Myle Norwood, a student, said, “Just be polite act normal no need to be disrespectful act like a normal human being they got lives too.” His fellow senior, Malcolm Harvey said, it “Gives you a better understanding of police the police perspective and how to react in that situation.”

If you’d like to learn more about the program, contact Captain Farmer at Cfarmer2@stlouisco.com