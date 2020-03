Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO - A big send off for a special young man at University City High School Monday.



Nathan Turner, 17, is undergoing brain surgery Tuesday.



The students and staff of the school wanted him to know he was facing the ordeal with all their love. So, the whole school turned out for the junior and lined the halls to cheer him on.

This year students at high school picked Nathan as the school's homecoming king.