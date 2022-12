A first step into a larger world!

Annie Malone Children and Family Services teamed up with Ducts And Drains to offer students a trade opportunity to learn HVAC systems and the skills necessary to start their own business.

Besides this academic opportunity, Annie Malone helps people all throughout our community with emergency food, clothing, and shelter. So, if you have a need or you’d like to donate to help their mission, go over to anniemalone.com.