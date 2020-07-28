Studies show how the COVID-19 pandemic could be affecting your sleep

ST. LOUIS – The pandemic has many of us getting more sleep as more people choose to stay in and stay home, however, experts say the quality of sleep may be worse.

New studies published in the journal Current Biology found that global stay-at-home orders have allowed people to get more shut-eye with most folks getting between 15 to 30 more minutes each night. But researchers say the outbreak is weighing on our minds, lessening the quality of our sleep.

Nonetheless, scientists say more sleep is a good thing no matter what —- adding that the more rest you ultimately get the better it is for your physical and mental health.