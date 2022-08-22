ST. LOUIS – Walking 15 minutes per day can make a difference in fighting Alzheimer’s.

Researchers in Germany studied the data from more than 2,500 people between the ages of 30 and 94. Participants wore an accelerometer for seven days to check their movements.

Analysts also measured their brain’s cortex thickness and volume. They found activities, such as walking for 15 minutes or taking the stairs, had a noticeable effect on several brain regions, especially the parts controlling memory.

Researchers also suggested physical movements can help fight off loss of brain matter and prevent Alzheimer’s disease.