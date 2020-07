ST. LOUIS – Most parents are hoping their kids will choose a career in the fields of science, technology, engineering, or math.

According to a new survey from the company, Osmo three in five who have school-aged children don’t want to see their kids end up in an office all day. Instead, over a third of them see their kids ending up in STEM careers.

While STEM education for kids is important in school, it also helps build critical thinking and problem solving which will last for a lifetime.