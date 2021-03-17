Study finds racial disparity amongst St. Louis County traffic stops

ST. LOUIS – A newly released report shows racial gaps in St. Louis County Police data during traffic stops and use of force.
The Center for Policing Equity analyzed three years of reports. It found black people were more than three times as likely to experience “use of force” compared with white people when the population was factored in.
Black people were involved in 58 percent to 65 percent of the county’s “use of force” incidents while making up just 24 percent of the county’s population. The disparity was particularly sharp in north county. Among those pulled over, six percent of black drivers were arrested, compared with four percent of white drivers.
Black male drivers who were stopped were searched at nearly twice the rate of white male drivers, although the rate of contraband found was about the same between the two groups.