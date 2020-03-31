Study into first coronavirus treatment underway at Saint Louis University

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A study is underway at Saint Louis University for a therapy to fight coronavirus. A statement from the school says that the trial supported by the National Institutes of Health may be conducted at around 75 sites in the United States and the world. There are currently no known treatments for the novel coronavirus.

The study is investigating the intravenous anti-viral medication remdesivir. Participants will receive investigational therapy or a placebo when they are in the hospital. Their condition will be assessed daily by study nurses and investigators. After hospitalization, study volunteers will participate in follow-up visits at Saint Louis University’s Center for Vaccine Development.

More information about the Adaptive COVID-19 Trial is available at clinicaltrials.gov. To learn more about vaccine research at Saint Louis University, visit vaccine.slu.edu.