O’FALLON, Mo. – A new study highlights a St. Louis suburb as the most-livable small city in the United States of America.

SmartAsset, a financial technology company, has named O’Fallon, Missouri, as the most-livable small city for the second straight year in a study released last month.

A research team collected data from nearly 300 US cities with a population between 65,000 and 100,000 people. SmartAsset used metrics tied to home affordability, job opportunities, health care accessibility, income equality, and entertainment density to rank hundreds of cities.

O’Fallon was recognized for having the 21st-lowest poverty rate of 4.6%. Average housing costs in O’Fallon make up around 18% of the median household income, the 25th-lowest rate in the study.

St. Charles, another St. Louis suburb, was also named within the Top 10 most-livable small cities in the study. SmartAsset’s findings revealed that the Midwest region is home to a high concentration of its most-livable small cities. The company also notes that O’Fallon, St. Charles and other cities in the Top 10 stand out for affordable housing.

SmartAsset also recognized Lee’s Summit, a suburb of Kansas City, and St. Joseph in northwest Missouri as 13th and 57th respectively in the study. In Illinois, Bloomington was named the state’s most-livable city and finished 17th overall.

For the complete study, click here.