ST. LOUIS – Random acts of kindness can have more of a positive impact than you may realize.

Researchers from the University of Texas conducted a series of tests having people perform a good deed like helping someone with a tough task or paying for a meal for someone they didn’t know.

The analysts then had the people performing and receiving the good deed rate their moods after. The researchers found people who performed an act of kindness often underrated the significance of what they did.

the researchers also said people who are the recipient of a good deed often pay it forward in the future.