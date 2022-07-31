ST. LOUIS – Chocolate may be good for high blood pressure.

Researchers in Australia studied data from 11 volunteers for a week. The participants received either six cocoa flavanol capsules or six placebos.

The team then measured blood pressures every 30 minutes after taking the pills for several hours. They found consuming cocoa helped decrease the artery stiffness and blood pressure of those participants with previously high-pressure readings.

For more information on chocolate’s impact on blood pressure, click here.