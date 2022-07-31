ST. LOUIS – Working out with fitness trackers might help people lose more weight.

Researchers in Australia studied data from 164,000 people. The participants were from different countries around the world.

They all wore fitness trackers to check their physical activity. Data found that people using these devices walk up to 40 more minutes every day. This led to a weight loss of 2.2 pounds in five months.

Analysts also discovered that wearing these devices is linked to lower cholesterol and blood pressure in patients with type two diabetes.

