ST. LOUIS, MO. – The long-term study of smoking and fatal brain bleeding has looked at more than 16-thousand pairs of twins over a 42-year period.

Researchers analyzed all of the study participants and separated those who died during that period from a type of brain bleed known as a subarachnoid hemorrhage.

Study participants who smoked moderately or heavily tripled their risk of developing this type of brain bleed versus those who didn’t smoke.

Their findings appear in the journal, “Stroke.”