Study: St. Charles County residents highest earners in Missouri

ST. LOUIS– A new study out shows St. Charles, St. Louis, and Jefferson Counties are among some of the ones with the highest earners in the state. SmartAsset released data looking at the counties with the highest median incomes.

St. Charles County topped the counties in the state for having the highest median income at $84,978. St. Louis County came in fifth with a median income of $67,420. Jefferson and Lincoln Counties also finished in the top 10.

The data was collected for a study looking at places with the most purchasing power. To determine these places, SmartAsset.com measured the cost of living relative to income.

You can see an interactive map detailing the median income and cost of living on SmartAsset’s website.

When it comes to purchasing power, St. Charles County also topped the list. Sainte Genevieve County came in 4th. St. Louis County came in 6th.