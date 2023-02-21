ST. LOUIS – A new study praises St. Louis as the top place to party in the United States.

Betsperts, a sports-betting platform, collected data on dozens of popular US destinations to enjoy a night out. The research team released findings through its “Top Party Cities in the US” report last week.

St. Louis earned the best score (8.45) among the top 25 cities ranked, narrowly beating out Pittsburgh (8.27) and Cincinnati (7.98) in the rankings.

Cities were scored based on several factors, including nightlife attractions, casinos, taxi rates and Airbnb rates. The study recognized St. Louis for the fourth-best nightlife and fourth-best Airbnb rates, along with the ninth-best casino scene in the US.

Betsperts offers the following insight on St. Louis and its top ranking:

“While you might expect the likes of Las Vegas or New Orleans to take the top spot, the actual party capital of the US is Saint Louis, Missouri with a party score of 8.45 out of 10. Saint Louis is the home of The Gateway Arch which is 630 ft tall and the tallest arch in the world. Saint Louis is also home to the largest brewing company, Anheuser-Busch InBev, owners of Budweiser. Whether or not you like Budweiser, Saint Louis is a great place for partying as it has the fourth-highest number of nightlife attractions per 100,000 people, as well as the fourth-cheapest Airbnb rate.”

One of the city’s largest annual parties, the Mardi Gras parade along Broadway, drew tens of thousands of visitors last weekend. St. Patrick’s Day will lead to some large festivities next month as well.

In downtown, Ballpark Village is home to many large watch parties for St. Louis Cardinals and Blues games, a tradition that could keep growing as the new Battlehawks and CITY SC seasons progress.

No other Missouri or Illinois cities were recognized among Betsperts’ top party cities in the United States. The research team used data from Tripadvisor, Bestlife, World Casino Directory and other organizations to organize its rankings.