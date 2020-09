ST.LOUIS, Mo.- Researchers have been looking into a strange allergy to red meat and dairy products people develop after being bitten by a tick.

Researchers from the University of Virginia say this has been a big problem for people h in Missouri.

They’ve found symptoms do not develop right away, but you should talk to your doctor if you notice differences after a tick bite.

While there is no cure, researchers say avoiding tick bites can make the allergic response dwindle over time.