Stumpy’s Spirits Distillery now offers hand sanitizer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Thanks to a farm family in Columbia, Illinois some first responders in the St. Louis area will finally get the hand sanitizer they need.

The family grows corn and makes whiskey but they are switching to a new product in high demand. Stumpy's Distillery is working National Corn-to-Ethanol Research Center (NCERC) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to make the hand sanitizer.

The company is handling the packaging making up to 40 bottles per minute. They will also make five-gallon buckets and handle distribution.

The first shipment is scheduled to go to the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency.

They're selling the hand sanitizer in three sizes:

750 ml glass bottles: $6

5 gallon bucket with lid: $125

55 gallon drum: $1,250

The distillery said the orders are pickup only because demand is too high for them to ship at this time. To place an order, click here.