Stunning images show Washington DC before inauguration

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 18: Bria Gibson helps place American flags on the National Mall as the U.S Capitol Building is prepared for the inaugural ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. The approximately 191,500 U.S. flags will cover part of the National Mall and will represent the American people who are unable to travel to Washington, DC for the inauguration. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Thousands of flags creating a “field of flags” are seen on the National Mall ahead of Joe Biden’s swearing-in inauguration ceremony as the 46th US president in Washington,DC on January 18, 2021. – With war-zone-like security, no crowds and coronavirus distancing for guests, Joe Biden’s swearing-in as the 46th US president will be a muted affair unlike any previous inauguration. Where Washington is normally packed with hundreds of thousands of supporters, celebrities, socialites and lobbyists, the US capital is eerily quiet ahead of Biden’s big day, which promises to be a mostly televised celebration of democracy. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Thousands of flags creating a “field of flags” are seen on the National Mall ahead of Joe Biden’s swearing-in inauguration ceremony as the 46th US president in Washington,DC on January 18, 2021. – With war-zone-like security, no crowds and coronavirus distancing for guests, Joe Biden’s swearing-in as the 46th US president will be a muted affair unlike any previous inauguration. Where Washington is normally packed with hundreds of thousands of supporters, celebrities, socialites and lobbyists, the US capital is eerily quiet ahead of Biden’s big day, which promises to be a mostly televised celebration of democracy. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Pennsylvania Avenue with the Capitol in the background is seen under heavy security in the early hours of January 18, 2021 ahead of Joe Biden’s swearing-in inauguration ceremony as the 46th US president in Washington on January 20th. – With war-zone-like security, no crowds and coronavirus distancing for guests, Joe Biden’s swearing-in as the 46th US president will be a muted affair unlike any previous inauguration. Where Washington is normally packed with hundreds of thousands of supporters, celebrities, socialites and lobbyists, the US capital is eerily quiet ahead of Biden’s big day, which promises to be a mostly televised celebration of democracy. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Thousands of flags creating a “field of flags” are seen on the National Mall ahead of Joe Biden’s swearing-in inauguration ceremony as the 46th US president in Washington,DC on January 18, 2021. – With war-zone-like security, no crowds and coronavirus distancing for guests, Joe Biden’s swearing-in as the 46th US president will be a muted affair unlike any previous inauguration. Where Washington is normally packed with hundreds of thousands of supporters, celebrities, socialites and lobbyists, the US capital is eerily quiet ahead of Biden’s big day, which promises to be a mostly televised celebration of democracy. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 18: Military bands in period uniforms participate in a dress rehearsal of the inauguration parade on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump does not have any public events scheduled today. The inauguration will take place on January 20. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 18: A giant American flag is unfurled on the National Mall during rehearsals for the inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the U.S. Capitol on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. The inauguration will take place on January 20. (Photo by Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 18: A giant American flag is unfurled on the National Mall during rehearsals for the inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the U.S. Capitol on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. The inauguration will take place on January 20. (Photo by Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 18: Preparations are made prior to a dress rehearsal ahead of the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies on the West Front at the U.S. Capitol on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden will be sworn-in as the 46th president on January 20th. (Photo by Jeenah Moon – Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 18: A giant American flag is unfurled on the National Mall during a dress rehearsal ahead of the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies on the West Front at the U.S. Capitol on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden will be sworn-in as the 46th president on January 20th. (Photo by Jeenah Moon – Pool/Getty Images)

An Inauguration welcome sign is seen during a rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the US Capitol on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. – The Inauguration is scheduled for January 20, 2021. (Photo by JEENAH MOON / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JEENAH MOON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 18: People dressed in Revolutionary War-era military attire participate in a rehearsal of the inaugural parade on Pennsylvania Avenue outside the gate of the White House on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. After last week’s riots at the U.S. Capitol Building, the FBI has warned of additional threats in the nation’s capital and in all 50 states. According to reports, as many as 25,000 National Guard soldiers will be guarding the city as preparations are made for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. president. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 18: The White House is seen from the Washington Monument as the country awaits the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden will be sworn-in as the 46th president on January 20th. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A military color guard practices during a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, at the US Capitol on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. – The US Presidential Inauguration is scheduled for January 20, 2021. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

A military color guard practices during a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, at the US Capitol on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. – The US Presidential Inauguration is scheduled for January 20, 2021. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

The US Capitol Building is prepared for the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden as the “Field of Flags” are placed on the ground on the National Mall on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. – Approximately 191,500 US flags will cover part of the National Mall and will represent the American people who are unable to travel to Washington, DC for the inauguration. (Photo by Joe Raedle / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOE RAEDLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – A military color guard practices during a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, at the US Capitol on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. – The US Presidential Inauguration is scheduled for January 20, 2021. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

The “Field of Flags” is illuminated on the National Mall as the US Capitol Building is prepared for the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. – Approximately 191,500 US flags will cover part of the National Mall and will represent the American people who are unable to travel to Washington, DC for the inauguration. (Photo by Joe Raedle / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOE RAEDLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – Preparations are underway outside the White House in Lafayette Park on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC, two days before the 59th presidential inauguration in US history. – President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office January 20, 2021. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

The “Field of Flags” is pictured on the National Mall as the US Capitol Building is prepared for the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. – President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office January 20, 2021. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – The “Field of Flags” is pictured on the National Mall as the US Capitol Building is prepared for the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. – President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office January 20, 2021. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

National Guard troops stand guard in Downtown Washington, DC on January 18, 2021 ahead of the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. – President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office January 20, 2021. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – A skateboarder holds a Biden flag, with a US National falg tied to his neck, ahead of the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. – President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office January 20, 2021. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 19: As police and the National Guard patrol closed streets, downtown remains mostly empty on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. After the January 6th riots at the U.S. Capitol Building, the FBI has warned of additional threats in the nation’s capital and in all 50 states. According to reports, as many as 25,000 National Guard soldiers will be guarding the city as preparations are made for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. President. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 19: As police and the National Guard patrol closed streets, downtown remains mostly empty on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. After the January 6th riots at the U.S. Capitol Building, the FBI has warned of additional threats in the nation’s capital and in all 50 states. According to reports, as many as 25,000 National Guard soldiers will be guarding the city as preparations are made for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. President. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 19: Members of the National Guard patrol the streets as businesses are boarded up on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. After the January 6th riots at the U.S. Capitol Building, the FBI has warned of additional threats in the nation’s capital and in all 50 states. According to reports, as many as 25,000 National Guard soldiers will be guarding the city as preparations are made for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. President. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 19: Members of the National Guard patrol the streets on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. After the January 6th riots at the U.S. Capitol Building, the FBI has warned of additional threats in the nation’s capital and in all 50 states. According to reports, as many as 25,000 National Guard soldiers will be guarding the city as preparations are made for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. President. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 19: A National Guardsman walks past a digital wanted poster seeking information on the U.S. Capitol attack on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. Tens of thousands of National Guard troops were deployed as additional security for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 19: A National Guardsman mans a security checkpoint near the U.S. Capitol on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. Tens of thousands of National Guard troops were deployed as additional security for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration following the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 19: National Guard patrol the National Mall on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. Tight security measures are in place for Inauguration Day due to greater security threats after the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 19: National Guard patrol the National Mall on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. Tight security measures are in place for Inauguration Day due to greater security threats after the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 19: National Guard patrol the National Mall on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. Tight security measures are in place for Inauguration Day due to greater security threats after the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 19 : A worker adjusts the decorative flags on the National Mall on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. Tight security measures are in place for Inauguration Day due to greater security threats after the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 19: The Washington Monument is surrounded by American flags on the National Mall on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. Tight security measures are in place for Inauguration Day due to greater security threats after the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 19: The Capitol building is surrounded by American flags on the National Mall on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. Tight security measures are in place for Inauguration Day due to greater security threats after the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 19: The Capitol building is seen surrounded by American flags on the National Mall on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. Tight security measures are in place for Inauguration Day due to greater security threats after the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

WILMINGTON, Del. — It’s hardly the grand entrance Joe Biden might have dreamed of. The president-elect is arriving in the nation’s capital Tuesday, ready to assume power as the nation reels from the coronavirus pandemic, soaring unemployment and grave concerns about more violence as he prepares to take the oath of office.

Biden, an avid fan of Amtrak, had planned to take a train into Washington ahead of Inauguration Day, but scratched that plan in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

He’ll instead fly into a military airbase just outside the capital and motorcade into fortress D.C. — a city that’s been flooded by some 25,000 National Guard troops guarding a Capitol, White House and National Mall that are wrapped in a maze of barricades and tall fencing.

Biden, who ran for the presidency as a cool head who could get things done, plans to issue a series of executive orders on Day One — including reversing President Donald Trump’s effort to leave the Paris climate accord, canceling his travel ban on visitors from several predominantly Muslim countries, and extending pandemic-era limits on evictions and student loan payments.

Trump won’t attend Biden’s inauguration, the first outgoing president to skip the ceremony since Andrew Johnson more than a century and a half ago. Trump remained out of sight in the White House on Tuesday with a bare announced schedule. Aides said he had recorded a farewell message and was consulting with advisers on final-hour pardons and grants of clemency.

Trump plans to depart from Washington Wednesday morning in a grand airbase ceremony that he helped plan himself.

Aides say that Biden’s first event in Washington, along with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, will be to take part in an evening ceremony at the Reflecting Pool near the Lincoln Memorial to honor the nearly 400,000 American lives lost to COVID-19.

Inaugural organizers on Monday finished installing some 200,000 small U.S., state and territorial flags on the National Mall, a display to represent the American people who couldn’t come to the inauguration, which is restricted under the tight security and Covid restrictions.

It’s also a reminder of all the president-elect faces as he looks to steer the nation through the pandemic with infections and deaths soaring.

Out of the starting gate, Biden and his team are intent on moving quickly to speed up the distribution of vaccinations to anxious Americans and pass his $1.9 trillion virus relief package, which includes quick payments to many people and an increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Biden also plans to unveil a sweeping immigration bill on the first day of his administration, hoping to provide an eight-year path to citizenship for an estimated 11 million people living in the U.S. without legal status. That would be a major reversal from the Trump administration’s tight immigration policies.

But Biden’s legislative ambitions could be tempered by the hard truth he faces on Capitol Hill, where Democrats hold narrow majorities in both the Senate and House. His hopes to press forward with an avalanche of legislation in his first 100 days could also be slowed by an impeachment trial of Trump.

As Biden prepared to make his way to Washington, five of his Cabinet picks were appearing on Tuesday before Senate committees to begin confirmation hearings. Treasury nominee Janet Yellen, Defense nominee Lloyd Austin, Homeland Security nominee Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken and Director of National Intelligence nominee Avril Haines were being questioned.

Aides say Biden will use Wednesday’s inaugural address — one that will be delivered in front of an unusually small in-person group because of virus protocols and security concerns — to call for American unity. To that end, he extended invitations to Congress’ top four Republican and Democratic leaders to attend Mass with him at St. Matthew’s Cathedral ahead of the inauguration ceremony.

As Biden presses bipartisanship, he’s also facing pressure from his left to go big right away, with the progressive wing of the Democratic Party calling on Senate Democrats to help by doing away with the chamber’s filibuster.

“We are glad President-elect Biden is ready to start addressing the desperate needs of the American people and put forth a Covid aid proposal which begins to address the many issues we face,” the progressive groups Justice Democrats, Sunrise Movement and New Deal Strategies wrote in a memo on Monday. “We hope ten Senate Republicans will support it, but are not holding our breath. The big question is, what happens when Republicans block Biden?”

In a measure of how nervous the capital city has become, U.S. Capitol Police on Monday briefly locked down the Capitol complex and paused inaugural rehearsals after a fire broke out at a nearby homeless encampment.

Biden transition officials, including incoming Homeland Security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall and the deputy attorney general nominee, Lisa Monaco, held a videoconference with acting heads and career staff from national security agencies to discuss the security situation surrounding Inauguration Day.

Harris played down any personal security concerns, saying she was “very much looking forward to being sworn in.”

“I will walk there, to that moment, proudly with my head up and my shoulders back,” Harris told reporters on Monday after volunteering at a food bank with her husband to mark the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.