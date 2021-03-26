Subject dead in officer-involved shooting in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A man died Friday in St. Charles County after he pointed a gun at law enforcement and then was subsequently shot by an officer.

Just after 2:00 a.m., police were in search of an “armed suicidal” person in the 1000 block of Dingledine Road.

Police noticed the man had a gun and then he pointed the gun at an officer. The officer then shot the man.

The officer performed life-saving aid until medics arrived, but the man was pronounced dead from his injuries at the scene.

No officer was injured in the incident.

Officer-Involved Shooting in St Charles County. Details on Fox2 News in the morning. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/oS4aY9CAGi — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) March 26, 2021

Our Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.