Subject dead in officer-involved shooting in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A man died Friday in St. Charles County after he pointed a gun at law enforcement and then was subsequently shot by an officer.
Just after 2:00 a.m., police were in search of an “armed suicidal” person in the 1000 block of Dingledine Road.
Police noticed the man had a gun and then he pointed the gun at an officer. The officer then shot the man.
The officer performed life-saving aid until medics arrived, but the man was pronounced dead from his injuries at the scene.
No officer was injured in the incident.
