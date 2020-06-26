Submit your photos of Sarahan Dust in St. Louis

CNN – Saharan dust from Africa blanketed the Southeast Friday and hung around through the weekend.

The plume is easy to track on satellite imagery where viewers can animate its journey to see the historic concentration of dust as a giant brown mass traversing the 5,000 miles.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said Saturday the dust cloud is expected to hang around for the next few days and people, especially those with chronic lung conditions, should protect themselves.

Georgia health officials urged residents over the weekend to limit time spent outdoors if it appears dusty or hazy. When indoors, residents should keep windows and doors closed and run their air conditioner with the fresh-air intake closed.

It’s normal for Saharan dust to reach the US every hurricane season, but this year’s cloud is historic, forecasters said. Georgia health officials say the dust is the densest it’s been in 50-60 years.

Georgians should also wear a face mask outside to keep dust particles out of the nose and mouth and to help prevent the spread of Covid-19, health officials said.

Another round of Saharan dust is expected to impact areas of Texas and the Louisiana Gulf Coast by mid-week, CNN meteorologists said, but it won’t be as dense as the plume currently affecting the Southeast.

An area of higher pressure over the Southeast is allowing an inflow of the Saharan dust into the Southeast through the weekend.

It will stretch from Texas to South Carolina and a thinner amount could even reach the Midwest.

Forecast models show the highest concentrations of dust impacting Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi on Friday.

However, dust will likely have some impact on the surrounding states, including Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee and the Carolinas Friday.

By Saturday, the dust disperses across the eastern half of the US. The higher concentration will remain in the South but shouldn’t be as strong as Friday.