Subscribe to St. Louis County’s new text service for COVID-19 information

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page discusses Missouri’s first case of COVID-19 during a press conference in Ballwin, Missouri on Sunday, March 8, 2020. The case had been confirmed when a woman had traveled from Italy to Chicago then onto St. Louis via Amtrack. When she became ill, the 20-year-old woman began quarantining herself after testing positive for the virus. The family, including parents and siblings were ordered to quarantine. It was discovered on 3/8/2020 that the father went to a father-daughter dance with a sibling. The St. Louis County Health Department has down the school for 3/9/2020. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Staying informed is crucial during a crisis. St. Louis County is providing a text message service for the latest coronavirus information. All you need to do to sign up is text STLOUISCOALERT to 67283.

“Increasing access to information as this issue quickly evolves is crucial. Text message alerts are just another way to do that in addition to our website, stlcorona.com, which is updated daily,” writes St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page.

St. Louis County also has a 24-hour coronavirus hotline. If you have coronavirus symptoms like fever, cough, and difficulty breathing call: 314-615-2660.

Don’t like the new text alerts? Then just text the word “stop” to 67283.