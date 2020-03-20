Subscribe to St. Louis County’s new text service for COVID-19 information

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Staying informed is crucial during a crisis. St. Louis County is providing a text message service for the latest coronavirus information. All you need to do to sign up is text STLOUISCOALERT to 67283.
“Increasing access to information as this issue quickly evolves is crucial. Text message alerts are just another way to do that in addition to our website, stlcorona.com, which is updated daily,” writes St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page.
St. Louis County also has a 24-hour coronavirus hotline. If you have coronavirus symptoms like fever, cough, and difficulty breathing call: 314-615-2660.
Don’t like the new text alerts? Then just text the word “stop” to 67283.