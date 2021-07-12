Subway gives away one million free 6-inch subs Tuesday

MIAMI, FL – OCTOBER 21: A Subway restaurant is seen as the company announced a settlement over a class-action lawsuit that alleged that Subway engaged in deceptive marketing for its 6-inch and 12-inch sandwiches and served customers less food than they were paying for on October 21, 2015 in Miami, Florida. While it denies the claims, Subway said that franchisees would be required to have a measurement tool in stores to make sure loaves are 12-inches. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – One million 6-inch Subway sandwiches will be given out Tuesday to customers who order a Turkey Cali Fresh sub. The free sandwiches will be given from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. local time Tuesday.

Subway is overhauling its menu and making upgrades to its in-restaurant and digital guest experience. In order to prepare for this, Subway said nearly 11,000 of its restaurants will close at 6:00 p.m. Monday.

The Turkey Cali Fresh sub has many of the new ingredients from Subway’s menu overhaul including avocado, BelGioiso® fresh mozzarella, new deli-sliced thin turkey, all on the new Hearty Multigrain bread.