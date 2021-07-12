Subway gives away one million free 6-inch subs Tuesday

ST. LOUIS – One million 6-inch Subway sandwiches will be given out Tuesday to customers who order a Turkey Cali Fresh sub. The free sandwiches will be given from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. local time Tuesday.
Subway is overhauling its menu and making upgrades to its in-restaurant and digital guest experience. In order to prepare for this, Subway said nearly 11,000 of its restaurants will close at 6:00 p.m. Monday.
The Turkey Cali Fresh sub has many of the new ingredients from Subway’s menu overhaul including avocado, BelGioiso® fresh mozzarella, new deli-sliced thin turkey, all on the new Hearty Multigrain bread.