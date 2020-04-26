Breaking News
Sugarfire gives out free breakfast to benefit local organization

Sugarfire Smokehouse is giving out 600 free breakfast BLTs at their wentzville location Sunday morning.

It’s to support a local group called Andrews Hugs which helps people with disabilities live life to the fullest. This year the organization can really use those donations because their annual fundraiser ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll ‘no Hugs’ had to be postponed.

Folks could grab a sandwich and go or make a donation.

Sugarfire has made this a reoccurring thing throughout the St. Louis area. Last week it was to benefit Saint Charles All together/STAT which feeds healthcare workers and they raised $4200.

