Summer camps making changes to continue programs amid a pandemic

BRENTWOOD, Mo. – Many parents are wondering if summer camps will carry on as scheduled as St. Louis County continues on it’s path to reopening. County Executive Sam Page says summer camps are the next step in this process.

The YMCA usually has about 10,000 campers over the summer. Leaders say their program attendance will be cut to about 50 or 60% because of social distancing. But, they’re looking for more offsite locations so they can boost those numbers. For now, they’ve made the choice to cancel preschool camps and most of the sports camps.

Camp hours will also be extended from 8:00 am until 5:30 pm so that campers aren’t intermixing with different groups for before and aftercare and parents also won’t be allowed to walk their kids in.

Both counselors and campers will need to have their temperature checked. Staff will be wearing masks and campers will have to bring theirs and wear them whenever they’re doing an activity that doesn’t allow for social distancing.