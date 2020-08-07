Summer feel returns heading into weekend

ST. LOUIS – Another beautiful day on the way, but a little bit warmer. Highs today will reach the mid-80s under partly sunny skies. There still looks to be a chance for a couple of thunderstorms late tonight into Saturday morning. Tonight’s low will be near 70.

Saturday and Sunday will be much warmer and increasingly humid. There will be a chance for a couple of storms both mornings, otherwise much of the weekend looks dry. High temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 80s and we reach 90 Sunday. Thunderstorm chance hang around for much of next week.