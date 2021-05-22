Sumner High School community unites to fundraise for 2021 graduates, rally to keep school open

ST. LOUIS – The Sumner High community came together for another rally after a school year that was already disrupted by the pandemic and a threat to close the building.
There’s a lot of history behind Sumner High School as it was the first historically Black school west of the Mississippi.
The Sumner Alumni Association came together for a fundraising event in support of the 2020 graduates while fighting to keep the school open Saturday.
They rallied in hopes of reversing the decision to shut down the school and return it back to its glory.