Sunday barbecue fundraiser for injured Kinloch firefighter

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – The community is coming together to show its support for injured Kinloch firefighter Arlydia Bufford.

The 20-year-old firefighter was severely injured when she was one in three women shot inside of an Applebee’s in St. John on Monday night. The shooting happened while she was having dinner after an EMT class with some other firefighters.

Bufford has been with the department a little over six months but did not have medical insurance. To help with medical bills the community has been putting on fundraisers.

Sunday, outside of Mattingly’s Embroidery at 9425 Lackland Road in Overland, there will be a barbecue starting at 10 a.m. The owners are teaming up with a non-profit called Rebound 911 for the event. They’ll also be selling T-shirts.