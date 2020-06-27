Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 982 deaths/ 19,421 cases IL: 6,810 deaths/ 139,434 cases.

Sunday barbecue fundraiser for injured Kinloch firefighter

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – The community is coming together to show its support for injured Kinloch firefighter Arlydia Bufford. 

The 20-year-old firefighter was severely injured when she was one in three women shot inside of an Applebee’s in St. John on Monday night.  The shooting happened while she was having dinner after an EMT class with some other firefighters. 

Bufford has been with the department a little over six months but did not have medical insurance. To help with medical bills the community has been putting on fundraisers.

Sunday, outside of Mattingly’s Embroidery at 9425 Lackland Road in Overland, there will be a barbecue starting at 10 a.m. The owners are teaming up with a non-profit called Rebound 911 for the event. They’ll also be selling T-shirts. 

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News