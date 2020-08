ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers scheduled for Sunday has been postponed.

Jeff Passan reported that both games were officially postponed at 5:31 p.m. Saturday.

No surprise, but both ends of the scheduled Cardinals-Brewers doubleheader Sunday have officially been postponed, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2020

This development comes after an additional three members of the Cardinals traveling party and a player tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday. This put the Cardinals organization at six positive cases of coronavirus.