Sunny skies are back Wednesday, but frost is possible overnight

ST. LOUIS – We start out with clouds leading to sunny skies Wednesday afternoon. The southernmost counties in the area will keep the clouds longer through the day. There are a few scattered showers impacting southern counties for the early commute as well, but St. Louis should be dry all day.
Temperatures begin in the 40s and 50s and climb to near 60 Wednesday afternoon. North of St. Louis skies remain clear with a northwest breeze. This will drop temperatures into the mid to upper-30s.
Frost becomes possible around 35 degrees. Frost in the metro area is unlikely, but some patches in northern areas could see some by Thursday morning.
Overall, the cool pattern remains through the weekend. Rain will be back by Saturday.