Sunset Hills approves Bass Pro Shops project in South St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS–The St. Louis region will soon be home to a second Bass Pro Shop location.

The Sunset Hills Board of Aldermen gave approval this week to a plan to bring the outdoor retailer to the South County municipality on the site of the former Toys R’ Us at 3600 Lindbergh Blvd., near Watson Road.

Demolition is expected to start immediately on the roughly 8.5 acre site with an opening date scheduled in November.

Bass Pro Shops will be a joy to many city residents and shoppers throughout South county, the St. Louis metropolitan area, and beyond. We will truly be a destination city. Direct sales tax revenues will be substantial for our city and secondary sales tax revenues will also significantly increase with considerable increases in sales at surrounding sunset hills businesses. We are all excited and proud of our city!” Sunset Hills Mayor Patricia Fribis said in a news release.

This will be the second Bass Pro location in the St. Louis region, joining one on Fifth Street in St. Charles.