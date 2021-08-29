Sunset Hills BMX park delays opening after flood

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. – A south county business slated to open today to the public is having a change of plans after an unexpected flood.



The new Sunset Hills BMX track off of Gravois Road was to have some outdoor action today, but they’re now rearranging and relying on help from another track in the area to keep riders moving.

For the past few months they’ve been moving dirt, and making mounds and routes and a cool experience for BMX riders of all ages here.



A water main break wound up flooding the track for its grand opening.

On Sunday they’re directing riders to another track and waiting for the water to recede so they can return to action.

When track operator Johnny Murdock found out about the frustrating news, a 16 inch water main break, he sprang into action letting riders and parents and guardians know what’s going on with the water and working with the St. Peters BMX track for a planned event later Sunday afternoon.