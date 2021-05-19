Sunset Hills Police asking for help with identifying suspect in gas station robbery

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. – The Sunset Hills Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in an armed robbery at a gas station earlier this month.

Police say on May 8 around 1: 20 a.m., they were called to the BP Amoco on S. Lindbergh for an armed robbery.

The investigation revealed as the clerk was restocking the cooler, a man tried to get their attention to be serviced. When the clerk went to help, the suspect “lowered a ‘Jason’ style hockey mask from the top of his head to cover his face and pulled out a large knife. The suspect then grabbed the clerk around the neck and ordered him to open the cash drawer.

The clerk grabbed the suspect’s wrist, making them both fall to the ground. The suspect then got on top of the clerk. He tried to stab the clerk in the face.

After a struggle, the suspect got off the clerk and ran out the door without any money.

Police say as the suspect was running out the door, he was calling out the name “Tyler”. The suspect got into a white pickup truck that was waiting for him.

The driver of the truck may have the first name Tyler.

The pickup is described as possibly being an older Ford Ranger with a toolbox in the bed of the truck.

The truck fled south on Lindbergh then west on Sappington.

Anyone with information on the suspect or truck please call the Sunset Hills PD Detective Bureau at 314-849-4400.

