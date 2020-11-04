Sunset Hills police search for SUV involved in alleged voter intimidation

Police patrol car with sirens off during a traffic control. Blue and red flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock in the city.

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. – Police were called to the South County Health Center on Lindbergh Road Tuesday afternoon for a report of a possible peace disturbance. The voter who called the police said that they felt intimidated by the actions of a person driving a SUV. There was a polling place at that location.

The caller tells police that the black SUV had Trump writing on it and American flags. The vehicle was driving slowly and honking a loud train horn.

Officers attempted searched for the vehicle but were unable to find it.