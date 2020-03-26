Sunshine and warmth have people going to parks despite pandemic

ALTON, IL - Creating a sense of community and helping to keep people fed during a crisis, chefs and farmers in the Metro Area are rallying together in St. Louis and in Alton to keep people fed.

It might look like they’re suiting up for surgery, but for these restauranteurs, chefs, volunteers, and farmers this operation is about maintaining food supplies.

“There’s so many friends in need and this is crisis management at its best starting with food and nutrition,” said Michael Turley, Owner Rolling Lawns Farms. “It’s great to be part of something that can help people immediately.”

The former Riverbend Billiards and Grill location is now serving as a hub for prepping and packaging and delivering to two organizations and people in need.

“If’ you’re in a home and unable to get food we want to get it to you,” said Rex Hale, Executive Chef Alton Works. These packages with potatoes and a savory egg soufflé and very yummy apple sweet potato bread pudding are headed to social service organizations like Beyond Housing, Diaper Bank, Operation Food Search, and Girls, and Boys Club.

“Instead of using sugars we use roasted apples and sweet potatoes for the sweetness and a little cinnamon, eggs, and some vanilla,” said Peyton Brown, Cook.