1  of  2
Breaking News
IL: 19 deaths/1865 cases; MO: 8 deaths/356 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions and cancelations Closings: Schools, churches, daycares and businesses
1  of  2
Live Now
Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX giving us a tour of STL MO Governor Parson to give coronavirus update
Watch Now
Live video of News 11

Sunshine and warmth have people going to parks despite pandemic

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – It’s business as usual at Creve Coeur Park, with local parks open despite COVID-19. One thing that may be unusual for the park is a few hundred people here in the middle of a Wednesday afternoon.

People were out in full force trying to enjoy the sunshine and warmer weather.

You can still stay a safe distance away from others per CDC guidelines as you walk, run, fly a kite, bike, or even windsurfing.

If you weren’t able to get out today, still cooped up in the house, tomorrow is another option before a couple of isolated storm chances returns to the forecast.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News