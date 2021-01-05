Sunshine comes back Tuesday

ST. LOUIS – The sun makes a comeback Tuesday after some light morning fog. Expect a day of nearly total sunshine!

Temperatures will warm through the 30s Tuesday morning and reach the mid-40s in the afternoon. Skies will become mostly cloudy overnight with a low near freezing.

Wednesday will be dry, but mostly cloudy with afternoon temperatures in the 40s. A weak weather system will bring a chance for some very light rain or snow late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. No accumulation is expected.

The rest of the forecast will be dry with more clouds than sunshine and daily temperatures in the 30s.