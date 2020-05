ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Everyone needs something super right now, so mother nature is serving up a supermoon Thursday morning. Set your alarm for 5:45 am. If you go outside and look up, you’ll see a supermoon. It is the last one of four we’ll see this year.

It is called a supermoon because it’s so close to Earth right now. This particular moon is called the flower moon. Other names include the corn planting moon or the milk moon.