ST. LOUIS – This weekend you have a chance to support this year’s St. Jude Dream Home through the third annual “buy a stud” event.

From 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Chic Lumber in O’Fallon, Missouri, you can buy a two-by-four stud for $50 or a two-by-four for $10.

Then you can write a message on it for future generations to read because the wood will be used to frame rooms in this year’s St. Jude Dream Home in Dardenne Prairie.