Surge testing available after COVID-19 cases rise rapidly in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mayor Lyda Krewson is drawing attention to the high number of COVID-19 cases reported in the city’s 63116 area code. The area includes Tower Grove South, Dutchtown, Bevo, and neighborhoods near Carondelet Park. The number of cases there is higher than any other of the city’s 27 zip codes. The City Department of Health is encouraging people to get tested.

“SOUTH #STL!! 63116 is seeing more #COVID19 cases than any other St. Louis City

zip,” writes Mayor Krewson on Twitter.

Southern portions of the city of St. Louis are seeing the highest number of cases, according to the City of St. Louis Department of Health. The seven-day moving average COVID-19 positivity rate went from 4.2% on October 4 to the current preliminary high of 8.4%.

There are also a large number of hospital admissions. As of Sunday, Task Force hospitals in the St. Louis region had 432 COVID-19 positive or suspected COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized.

Surge testing will be available starting on Tuesday, November 3 at Affinia Healthcare’s clinic at 3930 South Broadway. Please pre-register online at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.

Map: