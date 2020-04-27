Surveillance image released of suspect in Islamic Center fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo – Officials want help from the public to try and identify a suspect from Friday morning’s fire at the Islamic Center in Cape Girardeau.

The Cape Girardeau Police, Missouri State Fire Marshal, ATF and the FBI are investigating the fire as potential arson.

Authorities released a surveillance image taken at night. In a press release, officials say it is believed the person is wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and light-colored pants.

Twelve to 15 people were evacuated and escaped injury. Fire Chief Travis Hollis said the damage to the building was extensive.

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Please submit tips by calling FBI St. Louis at (314) 589-2500 or going online at tips.fbi.gov