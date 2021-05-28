Surveillance images released after racially offensive poster left at Lake St. Louis Popeye’s

LAKE ST. LOUIS– Lake St. Louis Police have released surveillance of the people they believe placed a racially offensive poster outside a Popeye’s drive-thru earlier this week.
Lake St. Louis Police posted the images on Facebook and said they are not employees, former employees, or associated with the business based on the information officials have received.
The racially offensive sign was replaced Wednesday with one that read, “Sorry For The Inconvenience We’re Closed For The Day We Will Be Back Tomorrow.”
Police are also investigating a possibly related vandalism case that happened in early May, when someone shattered glass and spray-painted drive-thru menu signs with obscene messages.
If you know the people or the vehicle, police want you to call them at 636-625-8018