Surveillance images released to find suspects in shooting at downtown vigil

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released video and images connected to a downtown shooting that killed one person and injured three others last week. The group was gathered for a candlelight vigil for Demetrise Thomas who was shot and killed in the area hours earlier.

Police released the images and video and say they need help identifying the vehicles and the people riding in them.

Police Chief John Hayden said a few dozen people were gathered for the vigil when a dark-colored SUV drove past and someone in the vehicle opened fire at the crowd. Children at the vigil fled at the sound of gunfire and ran to Union Station for safety.

Thirty-four-year-old Cedric Owens died following the shooting. Three other women were injured.

Loved ones say Owens was a dedicated family man who worked hard and lived life ‘the way a man should.’ he worked at ups and was recently given a promotion.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. Also, anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).